Roth Capital Believes TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Still Has Room to Grow

Roth Capital analyst Anthony Butler maintained a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.51, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Allogene Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TCR2 Therapeutics with a $34.50 average price target, a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average volume of 282.2K.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

