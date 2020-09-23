Roth Capital Believes JinkoSolar (JKS) Still Has Room to Grow

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on JinkoSolar (JKS) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.66, close to its 52-week high of $28.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JinkoSolar with a $29.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.84 and a one-year low of $11.42. Currently, JinkoSolar has an average volume of 1.52M.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.