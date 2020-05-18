Roth Capital Believes ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP (ICLK) Still Has Room to Grow

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP with a $7.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.49 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP has an average volume of 308.6K.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segment: People’s Park of China (PRC), Hong Kong, and Others. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on 2009 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.