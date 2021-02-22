Roth Capital Believes Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.01, close to its 52-week high of $56.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 66.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and SharpSpring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fathom Holdings with a $54.50 average price target, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on February 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.81 and a one-year low of $8.62. Currently, Fathom Holdings has an average volume of 118.1K.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.