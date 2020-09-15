Roth Capital Believes Aspen Group (ASPU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $13.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.08 million and GAAP net loss of $664.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in July 2020, Michael Mathews, the CEO of ASPU bought 66,667 shares for a total of $152,001.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.