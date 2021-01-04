Roth Capital Believes Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Won’t Stop Here

Roth Capital analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.03, close to its 52-week high of $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 64.2% success rate. Silva covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, SiTime Corporation, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akoustis Technologies with a $13.00 average price target.

Based on Akoustis Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $636K and GAAP net loss of $11.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $543K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.98 million.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.