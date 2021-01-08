Roth Capital Believes Airgain (AIRG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Searle from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airgain (AIRG), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.18, close to its 52-week high of $18.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Searle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Searle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Universal Display, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airgain is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.33, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Airgain’s market cap is currently $167.9M and has a P/E ratio of -74.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.07.

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.