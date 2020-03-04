Ross Stores (ROST) Receives a Hold from Nomura

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.36.

The company has a one-year high of $124.16 and a one-year low of $88.31. Currently, Ross Stores has an average volume of 1.7M.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.