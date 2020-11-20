Ross Stores (ROST) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $104.00 average price target, implying a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.16 and a one-year low of $56.30. Currently, Ross Stores has an average volume of 2.17M.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

