Ross Stores (ROST) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $109.24 average price target, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $93.00 price target.

Based on Ross Stores’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and net profit of $456 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.11 billion and had a net profit of $442 million.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.