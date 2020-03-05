Ross Stores (ROST) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) today and set a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ross Stores with a $123.79 average price target, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $39.32B and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.02.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.