Ross Stores (ROST) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.27, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $33.4B and has a P/E ratio of 62.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More on ROST: