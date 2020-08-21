Ross Stores (ROST) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Boruchow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and TJX Companies.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.79, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.16 and a one-year low of $56.30. Currently, Ross Stores has an average volume of 3.16M.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.