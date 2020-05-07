Rosetta Stone (RST) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.03.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rosetta Stone with a $20.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.88 and a one-year low of $8.86. Currently, Rosetta Stone has an average volume of 203.7K.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand. It operates through following segments: Literacy, Enterprise and Education Language, and Consumer Language. The Literacy segment offers literacy solutions through Software-as-a-Service model which serves grades K through 12. The Enterprise and Education Language segment relates to language-learning to educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies under a SaaS model. The Consumer Language segment supply products to individuals and retail partners. The company was founded by Allen Stoltzfus and John Fairfield in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.