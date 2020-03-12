Rosetta Stone (RST) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.68, close to its 52-week low of $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 44.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rosetta Stone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50, implying a 56.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Rosetta Stone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.42 million.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand.