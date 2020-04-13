Rosetta Stone (RST) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Rosetta Stone (RST), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 32.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rosetta Stone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on Rosetta Stone’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.69 million and GAAP net loss of $6.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.42 million.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. engages in the provision of technology based language learning solutions. It develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software products, online services, and audio practice tools under the Rosetta Stone brand. It operates through following segments: Literacy, Enterprise and Education Language, and Consumer Language. The Literacy segment offers literacy solutions through Software-as-a-Service model which serves grades K through 12. The Enterprise and Education Language segment relates to language-learning to educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies under a SaaS model. The Consumer Language segment supply products to individuals and retail partners. The company was founded by Allen Stoltzfus and John Fairfield in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.