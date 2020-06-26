Rosenblatt Securities Thinks Thermon Group Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on Thermon Group Holdings (THR) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.78, close to its 52-week low of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Thermon Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Thermon Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $476.3M and has a P/E ratio of 40.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THR in relation to earlier this year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.