Rosenblatt Securities Thinks Thermon Group Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on Thermon Group Holdings (THR) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.88, close to its 52-week low of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Thermon Group Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Based on Thermon Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and net profit of $6.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $9.72 million.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.