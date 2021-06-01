Rosenblatt Securities Thinks PDF Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

PDF Solutions (PDFS) received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst John McPeake today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.35, close to its 52-week low of $15.97.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PDF Solutions with a $25.50 average price target.

PDF Solutions’ market cap is currently $644.1M and has a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PDFS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Kimon Michaels, the EVP of Products and Solutions of PDFS bought 7,500 shares for a total of $46,575.

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products include Extensio Platform, Design-for-Insepction System, Characterization Vehicle Infrastructure, FIRE Software, and Template Technology. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.