Rosenblatt Securities Thinks PDF Solutions’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, John McPeake from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on PDF Solutions (PDFS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.23, close to its 52-week low of $15.97.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDF Solutions with a $24.33 average price target.

Based on PDF Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.2 million and GAAP net loss of $7.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $528K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PDFS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Kimon Michaels, the EVP of Products and Solutions of PDFS bought 7,500 shares for a total of $46,575.

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products include Extensio Platform, Design-for-Insepction System, Characterization Vehicle Infrastructure, FIRE Software, and Template Technology. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.