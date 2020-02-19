Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

In a report released yesterday, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on ViacomCBS (VIAC), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.10, close to its 52-week low of $32.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 55.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViacomCBS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.46, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

Based on ViacomCBS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion and net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.02 billion and had a net profit of $561 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIAC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Gary Countryman, a Director at VIAC sold 5,093 shares for a total of $198,065.

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media.