Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Netflix (NFLX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $501.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 83.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netflix with a $593.25 average price target, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

Netflix’s market cap is currently $220B and has a P/E ratio of 80.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Jay Hoag, a Director at NFLX sold 21,119 shares for a total of $9,881,158.

Netflix, Inc. is a streaming entertainment service company, which provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting solely of streaming content to its members in the United States. The International Streaming segment includes fees from members outside the United States. The Domestic DVD segment covers revenues from services consisting solely of DVD-by-mail. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.