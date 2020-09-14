Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics (NPTN) yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.90, implying a 59.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

NeoPhotonics’ market cap is currently $308.8M and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.75.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.