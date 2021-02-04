Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for MSG Networks (MSGN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on MSG Networks (MSGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.36.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 83.1% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

MSG Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

MSG Networks’ market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.01.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.