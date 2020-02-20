Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Hold Rating for CommScope Holding (COMM)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 75.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $9.52. Currently, CommScope Holding has an average volume of 2.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.