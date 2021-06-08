Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Micron (MU). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.89, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.96 and a one-year low of $42.25. Currently, Micron has an average volume of 19.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, Scott Deboer, the EVP, Technology & Products of MU sold 25,089 shares for a total of $2,341,055.

Founded in 1978 and based in Idaho, Micron Technology, Inc. is a leader in providing innovative memory and storage solutions worldwide. It produces computer memory and computer data storage including dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).