Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell (MRVL), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Marvell’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $82.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $261 million.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits. The company offers System-on-a-Chip devices, which leverages technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits.

