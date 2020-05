Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $94.14 average price target, representing a 21.9% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $93.24 and a one-year low of $40.28. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has an average volume of 1.53M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses in serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.