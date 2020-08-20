Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella (AMBA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

Ambarella has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 463K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Chenming Hu, a Director at AMBA bought 1,112 shares for a total of $11,109.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.