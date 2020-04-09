Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates (MANH), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 54.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pegasystems, New Relic, and Dynatrace.

Manhattan Associates has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.00.

Manhattan Associates’ market cap is currently $3.44B and has a P/E ratio of 38.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.47.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.