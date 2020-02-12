Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon (LSCC), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Microchip.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

Lattice Semicon’s market cap is currently $2.65B and has a P/E ratio of 124.22. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales.

