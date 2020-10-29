Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Comcast (CMCSA), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 51.9% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.33, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $47.74 and a one-year low of $31.71. Currently, Comcast has an average volume of 16.78M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand. The Cable Networks segment consists of national cable networks, regional sports, news networks, international cable networks, and cable television studio production operations. The Broadcast Television segment includes NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment involves in the production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of filmed entertainment. The Theme Parks segment consists of Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The Sky segment Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded by Ralph J. Roberts in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on CMCSA: