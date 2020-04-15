Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released yesterday, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Charter Communications (CHTR), with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $489.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 34.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, MSG Networks, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $540.00 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Charter Communications’ market cap is currently $110B and has a P/E ratio of 86.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More on CHTR: