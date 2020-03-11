Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.12, close to its 52-week low of $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Optoelectronics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.05.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.57 million.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.