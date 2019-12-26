Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Anaplan (PLAN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan (PLAN) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.1% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Mimecast, and Alteryx.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.73.

The company has a one-year high of $60.36 and a one-year low of $23.78. Currently, Anaplan has an average volume of 2.26M.

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training.

