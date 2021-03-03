Rosenblatt Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $106.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.23 and a one-year low of $36.75. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has an average volume of 42.22M.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

