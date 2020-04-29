Rosenblatt Securities Remains a Hold on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks (JNPR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Juniper Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $22.79, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.17 and a one-year low of $15.20. Currently, Juniper Networks has an average volume of 4.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JNPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.