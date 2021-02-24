Rosenblatt Securities Remains a Hold on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) yesterday and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.83 average price target.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.61 million and GAAP net loss of $9.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.78 million.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.