Rosenblatt Securities Remains a Buy on Ciena (CIEN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating on Ciena (CIEN) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Lumentum Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.09, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.78 and a one-year low of $32.76. Currently, Ciena has an average volume of 2.54M.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software.