Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Their Sell Rating on Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Sell rating on Intel (INTC), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $67.68, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Intel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.98 billion and net profit of $5.86 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.21 billion and had a net profit of $6.91 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INTC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intel manufactures and sells microprocessors, chipsets, flash memory as well as other products and platforms for compute, storage, network and other functions. The company’s data-centric businesses include Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things (IOTG), Mobileye, Non-volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), with the PC-centric business comprised of Client Computing Group (CCG). It derives a majority of its revenue from platform products, which incorporate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone SoC, or multichip package.

Read More on INTC: