Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.88, close to its 52-week high of $153.41.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.00.

The company has a one-year high of $153.41 and a one-year low of $100.35. Currently, Walt Disney has an average volume of 9.91M.

