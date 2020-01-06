Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip (MCHP), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.73, close to its 52-week high of $108.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $111.75 average price target.

Microchip’s market cap is currently $25.15B and has a P/E ratio of 67.95. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.