Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill reiterated a Hold rating on Virtu Financial (VIRT) on August 7 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Virtu Financial with a $27.40 average price target.

Virtu Financial’s market cap is currently $4.44B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VIRT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Michael Viola, a Director at VIRT bought 15,000 shares for a total of $285,000.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.