Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.4% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Trade Desk, and Criteo SA.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.80, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Twitter’s market cap is currently $29.82B and has a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.54.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.