Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Pinterest (PINS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on Pinterest (PINS) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.84, close to its 52-week high of $79.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 85.3% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Facebook.

Pinterest has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.23, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pinterest’s market cap is currently $48.11B and has a P/E ratio of 223.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PINS: