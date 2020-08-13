Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on MSG Networks (MSGN)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Hold rating on MSG Networks (MSGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.62.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 67.4% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for MSG Networks with a $10.50 average price target.

Based on MSG Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185 million and net profit of $46.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a net profit of $54.24 million.

MSG Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution. It operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. The company was founded on July 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.