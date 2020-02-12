Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Criteo SA (CRTO)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Criteo SA (CRTO) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.02, close to its 52-week low of $13.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Criteo SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $37.8 million.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio.