Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx (AYX) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.30, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Pegasystems, and Mimecast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $149.14 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.95 and a one-year low of $64.52. Currently, Alteryx has an average volume of 1.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.