Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney (DIS) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.63.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 64.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $157.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Walt Disney’s market cap is currently $260.7B and has a P/E ratio of 20.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DIS: