Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Microchip (MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Microchip (MCHP) on May 3 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microchip is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.00.

Microchip’s market cap is currently $39.22B and has a P/E ratio of 114.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHP in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1989, Arizona-based Microchip Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.